Governor Hochul brings school smartphone ban listening tour to Yonkers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is taking her statewide listening tour to Yonkers on Monday, as she considers banning the use of smartphones in schools across the state.

The listening tour is to hear from students, parents, and teachers about the effects of social media use on their mental health.

Hochul has already described the phones as a clear distraction to students. She has said she plans to work with the state legislature on a bill early next year.

The state legislature already passed legislation earlier this year prohibiting social media companies from using addictive feeds to hook kids and from collecting the personal data of minors.

New York City Public Schools are also considering some restrictions on cellphone use by students during classes.

Some school districts in the state already have similar policies.

