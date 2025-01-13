20-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of 43-year-old woman in Staten Island

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 43-year-old woman outside a Staten Island apartment building last week surrendered on Monday.

The 20-year-old suspect claims she was acting in self-defense in the death of Jennira Roundtree.

Jasmin Thompson is charged with second degree murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

She was stabbed in the chest and slashed in the stomach before being taken to Richmond University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Her friends say Roundtree always walked around with a smile and was passionate about helping the kids in the community stay off the streets.

A friend said Roundtree rushed downstairs to help after learning one of her four children was in the middle of a large crowd of 20 women engaged in a dispute.

"This neighborhood was important to her because she wanted different for all the kids coming up. And she was trying to make a difference, and she was," her friend said.

