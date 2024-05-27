Suffolk County officer smashes window to rescue 3 dogs from burning home

ROCKY POINT, Long Island (WABC) -- A Suffolk County police officer rescued three dogs trapped in a home that caught fire on Sunday evening.

It happened at a home on Magnolia Drive in Rocky Point just after 5 p.m.

Officer Matthew Ingui smashed a window of the home to pull the three dogs to safety.

The residents of the home were not inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be criminal at this time.

