NYPD searching for suspect accused of slashing 2 men in the Tremont section of the Bronx

Police are searching for the suspect wanted for slashing two men in the Tremont section of the Bronx..

Police are searching for the suspect wanted for slashing two men in the Tremont section of the Bronx..

Police are searching for the suspect wanted for slashing two men in the Tremont section of the Bronx..

Police are searching for the suspect wanted for slashing two men in the Tremont section of the Bronx..

TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect accused of slashing two men in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. near East 179th Street and Grand Concourse.

According to the NYPD, a 24-year-old man got into a dispute with the suspect before being slashed in the abdomen and bicep. A 33-year-old man attempted to help the victim, but the suspect then slashed him in the wrist and back.

Both victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment. The 24-year-old is in stable condition, while the 33-year-old is in critical but stable condition.

Officers say the suspect fled into the Tremont Avenue subway station.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Tanya Rivero has the details as a senior man faces eviction after deed scam.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.