CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione expected to appear at hearing on extradition to New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The suspect charged with fatally shooting a health insurance company chief executive on a busy Midtown Manhattan street will be taken Thursday morning to hearings on related Pennsylvania criminal charges and efforts to extradite him to New York.

The judge in Pennsylvania must accept the waiver or go forward with a scheduled hearing immediately following a separate hearing on the local charges Mangione faces.

Assuming the extradition paperwork is in order, the NYPD would transport Mangione from Pennsylvania to New York.

Weather permitting, the NYPD would fly Mangione to New York and deliver him straight to court to be booked and processed. He would then be arraigned as soon as Thursday late afternoon before the judge assigned to his case.

Kemberly Richardson has the latest in the CEO murder as Luigi Mangione is expected to waive extradition.

"I'm ready to bring him back and make sure justice is served to someone who had the audacity to gun down any New Yorker regardless what their title is," Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Bragg on Tuesday announced Mangione had been indicted on first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism. He is also charged with: two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as killing as an act of terrorism; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree; four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree; one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

The slaying in the heart of Midtown Manhattan was "intended to evoke terror," Bragg said at a news conference.

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder," Bragg said. "This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice."

In addition to that 11-count indictment secured by the Manhattan district attorney's office, Mangione is expected to face federal charges out of the Southern District of New York, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

"The federal government's reported decision to pile on top of an already overcharged first-degree murder and state terror case is highly unusual and raises serious constitutional and statutory double jeopardy concerns," said Mangione's lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo in a statement. "We are ready to fight these charges in whatever court they are brought."

The SDNY and the FBI's New York field office both declined to comment.

Federal charges could make Mangione eligible for the death penalty. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the state charges.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9 after nearly one week on the run.

When Mangione was apprehended, he had a 9 mm handgun with a 3D-printed receiver, a homemade silencer, two ammunition magazines and live cartridges, prosecutors said.

Thompson's murder ignited online anger at the health insurance industry. Many people online have celebrated the suspect and some have donated to a defense fund for Mangione.

Demonstrators in support of Mangione gathered outside of a CEO summit at the Zigfield Ballroom Tuesday night.

Authorities say this kind of behavior is not only unacceptable but say it may embolden and encourage others.

"Let me say this plainly, there is no heroism in what Mangione did. This was a senseless act of violence. It was a cold and calculated crime that stole a life and put New Yorkers at risk. We don't celebrate murders, and we don't lionize the killing of anyone," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Mangione hired Karen Friedman Agnifilo as his lawyer in New York. She was a 25-year veteran of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and its second in command for 8 years.

His court appearance in Pennsylvania is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Aaron Katersky has the latest on the charges facing Luigi Mangione in CEO murder case.

Lucy Yang has a detailed report on the events leading up to Mangione's arrest on Monday.

Information from ABC News and the Associated Press

