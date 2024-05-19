Up Close for 5/19/24: FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh and George Stephanopoulos from ABC News

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh joins us to discuss the crackdown on lithium-ion batteries, plus George Stephanopoulos previews his new book.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh joins us to discuss the crackdown on lithium-ion batteries, plus George Stephanopoulos previews his new book.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh joins us to discuss the crackdown on lithium-ion batteries, plus George Stephanopoulos previews his new book.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh joins us to discuss the crackdown on lithium-ion batteries, plus George Stephanopoulos previews his new book.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The federal government is finally beginning to crack down on dangerous and deadly lithium-ion batteries.

The House passed a bill to outlaw those batteries that are unsafe.

The most vocal push for this legislation came from FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh.

18 New Yonkers died in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in 2023. They're the third leading cause of fires in the five boroughs.

150 others were injured.

Commissioner Kavanaugh is our guest.

And it's called the situation room for good reason.

In the basement of the White House is where you will often find presidents when they are dealing with a crisis.

So what exactly happens there and how does it work?

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, who once served in the White House, joins us to discuss his fascinating new book about what happens down there.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close