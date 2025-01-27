Upper West Side supermarket Barzini's remains open following multiple health code violations

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The manager of Barzini's on the Upper West Side was cleaning up on Monday. The store was supposed to be temporarily shut down. The order came after state inspectors with the Department of Agriculture and Markets slapped the business with a long list of violations.

Inspectors found living and dead rats, moldy cheese, expired food and more unsanitary, stomach-churning conditions.

On January 15, a judge told the store to close and fix the problems, but on Saturday there were customers seen inside.

"I didn't have any customers inside I have video of it?" the manager claimed.

This all came to light after customers reached out to City Council Member Gale Brewer, telling them rodents ruled inside.

"The court judge indicated that he wasn't ordering a padlock at this point. The honor system of the worst kind...it should have been padlocked," said NYC Council Member Gale Brewer.

The only movement inside on Monday was workers throwing out food and one rat looking for his next meal.

Some customers inside had no idea what was going on, others were very much up to speed.

"I have sympathy for the owners, but they have to keep it clean," one customer said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the state but have not yet heard back. A hearing is set for Friday, but one customer says that the manger told her he plans to reopen on Tuesday.

