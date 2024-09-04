Moped driver critically injured in SUV collision in Williamsburg

Raegan Medgie has the laetest in Williamburg, Brooklyn.

Raegan Medgie has the laetest in Williamburg, Brooklyn.

Raegan Medgie has the laetest in Williamburg, Brooklyn.

Raegan Medgie has the laetest in Williamburg, Brooklyn.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A crash in Brooklyn leaves a man in the hospital with critical injuries after the moped he was on with someone else collided with a jeep.

The crash happened at the Lorimer Street and Union Avenue intersection just after midnight Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact and both riders on the moped were launched from the vehicle.

One of the men was taken to Kings County Hospital.

Police say a 17-year-old was driving the jeep at the time of the incident.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ: Stray kitten rescued from storm drain in Staten Island

Anthony Carlo spoke to Staten Island residents who helped save the kitten from the storm drain.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.