AccuWeather Alert: Sunday snow then an Arctic blast

Winter storm warnings and advisories issued for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major winter storm is bringing snow to New York City and the Tri-State area on Sunday followed by our coldest weather in 2 years, with below-zero wind chills.

Snow began falling by early Sunday afternoon with several inches expected to fall across New York City and the Tri-State area before it's over.

Winter storm warnings have been expanded across the Tri-State, north and west of New York City. The immediate New York City area is under a winter weather advisory with snow lasting through about midnight (should end by 9 or 10 pm in NYC).

The majority of the accumulation in the New York City metro area will likely happen during the early to late evening. Snow will begin piling up sooner west of the city.

2-4" is still the estimate for the New York City metro area, but just north and west of the city is forecast to get 4-8" of snow.

PROJECTED SNOWFALL TOTALS ON SUNDAY

The storm's fast-forward speed will prevent much heavier amounts, but it will be strong enough to create harsh winds starting Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday. The storm's circulation will also pull in the coldest air of the winter.

President-elect Trump's inauguration in Washington on Monday will be the coldest January 20th presidential inauguration since Ronald Reagan in 1985 - the coldest on record. Like that year, Monday's ceremony and other inaugural events have been moved indoors.

Temperatures in the Tri-State area will be similar for the first half of next week with the core of the cold arriving on Tuesday.

High temperatures may not leave the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday with wind chills below zero.

More storms brewing in the southeast could track northeastward into the Arctic air later in the week.

Stay with chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg and the Eyewitness News AccuWeather team for updates over the next several days.

