Community outraged as police detain person of interest in death of woman found in sleeping bag

KIPS BAY (WABC) -- A 55-year-old man is now a person of interest and in police custody after the body of 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams was found inside a sleeping bag in Kips Bay last week.

While police have not released the identity of the suspect or any charges, the community is outraged.

A crowd yelled 'murderer' Monday evening as police brought the person of interest from his home on an EMS gurney.

Video shows police trying to keep the crowd under control in some very tense moments as they surged forward and even hit the man while in police custody.

Detectives recovered surveillance video which appeared to show a man in an electric wheelchair dragging her body to where it was found on East 27th Street.

The community has identified the man who was taken out Monday as "the man in the wheelchair."

The medical examiner's office determined Williams had been shot in the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

Family and friends are mourning the death of their loved one as a make-shift memorial has been created.

"I was so excited for her and so excited to spend my birthday with her. But now I'm not. My baby is gone," said Nicole Williams, the victim's mother.

