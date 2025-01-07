Woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in Jersey City, authorities say

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are not saying if the victim was targeted, followed or chosen at random, but the crime sent shockwaves through the community.

According to police, a suspect entered a woman's home around 7:00 p.m. Sunday through a window. Once inside, the woman was physically and sexually assaulted.

McAdoo Avenue is located in the Greenville section of the city. The area is filled with attached homes and multi-dwelling apartments.

Many residents do have cameras, but there is no word on whether they caught any images of the suspect.

The victim called the police following the attack and was taken to the hospital for her physical injuries and emotional trauma.

Authorities are following all leads, and Jersey City police are going to increase patrols in the neighborhood, but no one knows if the attacker is still on the prowl in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this matter or wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

