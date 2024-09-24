Woman suffers brain bleed, teeth knocked out by stranger in Englewood, New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Englewood arrested a homeless man for allegedly brutally beating a woman on her way to work so badly that she suffered a brain bleed and had her teeth knocked out.

The 61-year-old woman was walking at the intersection of Forest and Overpeck avenues on Saturday just before 6:30 a.m. when she was attacked.

She was rushed to Hackensack Hospital with a brain bleed, broken jaw, broken finger, cuts to the back of her head, loss of teeth, and extensive bruising on her face.

Surveillance video of the attack led officers to Palisade Avenue where there were reports of a barefoot man loitering inside a business.

They say the suspect had cuts on his hands, knees, and feet.

Kemarley McIntosh, 31, was a former Englewood resident, but is now homeless.

He was detained and taken to Englewood Hospital for treatment of his injuries, then transferred to New Bridge Medical Center for a psychological evaluation.

After being cleared, McIntosh was brought to Englewood Police Headquarters, where police say he confessed to the assault.

McIntosh was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

He is being held in Bergen County Jail.

