NJ authorities investigating massive five that burned home in Woodbridge as possible arson

An investigation is underway after a massive five burned a home in Woodbridge early Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway after a massive five burned a home in Woodbridge early Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway after a massive five burned a home in Woodbridge early Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway after a massive five burned a home in Woodbridge early Thursday morning.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire that burned a home to the ground in New Jersey is being investigated as a possible act of arson.

Woodbridge Police responded to the scene on McGuire Street just after 3 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a house on fire.

Police say the house is no longer inhabitable because of the fire. Several other homes in the nearby area were also damaged as a result of the fire, according to officials.

Authorities say there are currently no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | Surveillance video shows car fly down Brooklyn sidewalk

Sonia Rincon has details on the frightening crash in East Flatbush.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.