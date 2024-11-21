NJ authorities investigating massive five that burned home in Woodbridge as possible arson

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive fire that burned a home to the ground in New Jersey is being investigated as a possible act of arson.
Woodbridge Police responded to the scene on McGuire Street just after 3 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a house on fire.
Police say the house is no longer inhabitable because of the fire. Several other homes in the nearby area were also damaged as a result of the fire, according to officials.
Authorities say there are currently no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.