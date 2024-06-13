Teen receives probation in death of Yonkers police sergeant; upset widow speaks out

Marcus Solis is in Yonkers with more on the judge's ruling and reaction from Sgt. Gualdino's wife.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The teen responsible for the 2022 death of a Yonkers police detective, Sgt. Frank Gualdino, received his sentence on Thursday.

The 16-year-old boy was sentenced to two years probation and 480 hours community service, a judge ruled.

Lisa Gualdino, the widow of Sgt. Gualdino, surrounded by officers, showed her outrage with the ruling.

"My husband lost his life because of the reckless actions of this driver," she said. "My children lost their father. A community lost a dedicated public servant."

On Dec. 1, 2022, the teen -- just two weeks after getting his learner's permit -- allegedly drove a BMW M5 in a criminally negligent manner on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, leading the vehicle to cross the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and into an unmarked police car.

Gualdino, 53, was the sole occupant of the unmarked vehicle that was hit. He died after being transported to the hospital.

"There should be more serious consequences," Lisa Gualdino said. "You cannot set a precedent that 16 and 17-year-olds driving on the road of this state have free reign."

The teen was initially charged with vehicular manslaughter, but the criminal charge was dropped and the case was moved to family court because of New York state's Raise the Age law.

"Where's the justice for them?" said retired police officer Dennis Mullin.

Several Yonkers lawmakers are calling for changes to the Raise the Age law, including Mayor Mike Spano.

"She (Gualdino) makes a really strong point, when she says there were mitigating circumstances in this particular case that could have provided for a greater sentence," Spano said.

