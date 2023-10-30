Yonkers teen indicted for 2022 car crash that killed on-duty police sergeant

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- A Yonkers teen has been indicted for a 2022 car crash that claimed the life of a beloved police officer.

On Monday, a Westchester County Grand Jury indicted the 16-year-old Yonkers resident for Criminally Negligent Homicide following the December 2022 crash that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Yonkers Police Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino.

Gualdino, who was a 24-year Yonkers police veteran, was set to retire this past August.

"My office has been committed throughout this nearly year-long investigation to seeking accountability in this tragic and devastating incident that took the life of Detective Sgt. Gualdino," said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

According to officials, on Dec. 1, 2022, at approximately 3:35 p.m., the teen, allegedly drove a BMW M5 in a criminally negligent manner on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers, leading to the vehicle to cross the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and into the victim's unmarked police car.

The sergeant was the sole occupant of the unmarked vehicle that was hit.

He was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The Yonkers Police Department arrested the teen on Oct. 30 following his surrender.

