New bodycam video shows moments after deadly Ohio building explosion; NTSB investigating

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- New body camera video shows the moments after a massive and deadly explosion in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday.

The first responders can be seen rushing to the 13-story building with a bank on the street level and apartments above.

Part of the ground floor collapsed into the basement, and bits of facade littered the sidewalk.

That police footage also shows firefighters pulling a person from the rubble. Police blurred that individual's face.

The blast killed a bank employee, 27-year-old Akil Drake, and injured seven others.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the explosion.

Police and emergency officials initially blamed natural gas, but the fire chief later said the cause remained under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.