NYC man arrested after slashing postal inspector on Long Island, police say

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A man from Queens is facing several charges after allegedly slashing a U.S. Postal Service inspector on Long Island.

Police say Romy Fabre, 26, entered the Hicksville post office on 185 West John Street on Monday around 4 a.m.

Authorities say he used a stolen USPS-issued master key to remove the contents of mail boxes.

When law enforcement officers attempted to take him into custody, they say he resisted and used a sharp object to slash a postal inspector in the face and body.



The suspected getaway driver, 22-year-old Jahki Hawkins from the Bronx, was also arrested.

The postal inspector was taken to the hospital for treatment for cuts to his eye, face, leg and arm.

