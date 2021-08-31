NYC man arrested after slashing postal inspector on Long Island, police say

Police say Romy Fabre, 26, entered the Hicksville post office on 185 West John Street on Monday around 4 a.m.
Authorities say he used a stolen USPS-issued master key to remove the contents of mail boxes.
When law enforcement officers attempted to take him into custody, they say he resisted and used a sharp object to slash a postal inspector in the face and body.
The suspected getaway driver, 22-year-old Jahki Hawkins from the Bronx, was also arrested.
The postal inspector was taken to the hospital for treatment for cuts to his eye, face, leg and arm.
