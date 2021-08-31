NYC man arrested after slashing postal inspector on Long Island, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10988239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The owner's tears and nervous chirps from the cougar as we drove her away painfully drives home the many victims of this horrendous trade and myth that wild animals belong anywher

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A man from Queens is facing several charges after allegedly slashing a U.S. Postal Service inspector on Long Island.Police say Romy Fabre, 26, entered the Hicksville post office on 185 West John Street on Monday around 4 a.m.Authorities say he used a stolen USPS-issued master key to remove the contents of mail boxes.When law enforcement officers attempted to take him into custody, they say he resisted and used a sharp object to slash a postal inspector in the face and body.The suspected getaway driver, 22-year-old Jahki Hawkins from the Bronx, was also arrested.The postal inspector was taken to the hospital for treatment for cuts to his eye, face, leg and arm.----------