Brief power surge across parts of NYC; smoke at Brooklyn substation

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A fault in a Con Edison transmission line caused a brief power outage on Thursday night.

All across the five boroughs and even on Long Island and in New Jersey, residents may have noticed their lights flickered on and off close to midnight.

Con Edison is reporting that the fault occurred at a substation on the Brooklyn waterfront.

The NYPD says Con Edison employees were restoring a transmission line at the time of the electrical mishap.

Witnesses described an explosion and rising smoke coming out of the substation.

Firefighters responded to multiple calls of power outages and stuck elevators. A security guard at the Wegman's grocery store in Brooklyn was stuck in an elevator for an hour before FDNY was able to get them to safety.

No major safety issues were repoted.

Further investigation is ongoing. All power should be restored now.

