Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Monday and was the lucky winner of the nearly $700 million jackpot prize, officials said.
The winning numbers drawn Monday night are 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball: 15. The Multiplier: 2x
Thanks to nearly four months of futility and final ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to $699.8 million, making it the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. No one has won the game's grand prize since June 5.
The was the first jackpot won on a Monday night since Aug. 23, when the game launched a third weekly drawing, officials said.
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
According to California Lottery's Twitter account, the winner was from Morro Bay. The winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million. Both prize options are subject to taxes.
There were five $1 million-winning tickets sold; two in Massachusetts and one each in Virginia, Florida and Arizona.
The 41st drawing set a record, topping the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
The jackpot drought is by design, as the game's long odds of 292.2 million to one are intended to generate massive prizes that draw more players.
Lottery officials have noted that despite the long wait for a winning jackpot ticket, plenty of people have won smaller prizes, including 2.8 million players in Saturday's drawing alone. Those winnings ranged from $1 million to $4.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
Watch the Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays at abc7ny.com/lottery
LOTTERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News