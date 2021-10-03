Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million for tonight's drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The biggest lottery prize in months is up for grabs in tonight's Powerball drawing, after no ticket matched all five numbers Saturday night.
The winning numbers were: 28-38-42-47-52 Powerball: 1 PowerPlay: 2x
The top prize now stands at an estimated $670 million.
The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday's drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.
The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday's grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
While there was no top winner in last Wednesday's Powerball drawing, the New York Lottery announced Thursday that one second-prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket was purchased at Foster Island Corporation at 9702 Foster Avenue.
And the New Jersey State Lottery announced three $50,000 winners in the Garden State, one each in Woodbridge, Clifton and Elizabeth.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
