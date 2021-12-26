lottery

Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million after no ticket matches winning numbers in Christmas drawing

Watch the Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays at abc7ny.com/lottery
EMBED <>More Videos

No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After no ticket matched the winning numbers in Saturday's Christmas Day drawing, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $416 million.

Saturday's numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58 Powerball: 2

Powerball hasn't been won since October 4 when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew yorkwestchester countynassau countynew jerseyconnecticutjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Christmas Cash: Numbers drawn for $400 million Powerball jackpot
Man accidentally buys 2 identical lotto tickets and wins 2 jackpots
Woman charged with stealing nearly $1M NY lotto prize from cousin
Man wins $2 million lottery prize for 2nd time in his life
TOP STORIES
Hundreds more flights canceled as omicron stresses air travel staffing
What to know about Kwanzaa
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Christmas Day home invasion turns deadly on Long Island
Teen slams into two people in front of Long Island apartment building
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Man strangled to death on Christmas morning in Staten Island apartment
Show More
COVID News: CDC issues contingency to prevent health worker shortage
Christmas Cash: Numbers drawn for $400 million Powerball jackpot
T. Mark Taylor, who designed iconic He-Man toys, dies at 80
Watch the holiday yule log
WATCH | Holiday greetings from Eyewitness News viewers
More TOP STORIES News