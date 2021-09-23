lottery

Powerball jackpot surges past a half-billon dollars after drawing yields no winner

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

No one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, so the Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing has surged to $523,000,000.

The cash option now stands at $379.0 Million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 47-63-20-40-55 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3x

Meantime, one ticket in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the $432 million jackpot, lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was sold at a pizza store - Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street - in Midtown Manhattan.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

