Powerball jackpot surges past a half-billon dollars after drawing yields no winner

No one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, so the Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing has surged to $523,000,000.
The cash option now stands at $379.0 Million.
The winning numbers for Wednesday were 47-63-20-40-55 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3x
Meantime, one ticket in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win the $432 million jackpot, lottery officials announced.
The winning ticket was sold at a pizza store - Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street - in Midtown Manhattan.
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
