Powerball jackpot worth $570 million for Wednesday night's drawing

By Eyewitness News
Powerball drawing worth $570M up for grabs Wednesday night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tonight's Powerball jackpot is worth a whopping $570 million after no one won Monday night's drawing.

Monday's winning numbers were: 44-21-22-39-60 Powerball:12 Multiplier 2X

WATCH: Monday night's Powerball drawing
Raw video: Watch Monday's Powerball drawing



This will be the 39th drawing since the last jackpot on June 5th, when a $285 million ticket was sold in Florida.

Last week, someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at Pronto Pizza in Midtown Manhattan and won $432 million.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

