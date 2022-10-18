Powerball jackpot tops a half-billion dollars

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot has topped a half-billion dollars for Wednesday's drawing.

The current prize of $508 million is just shy of a top 10 Powerball jackpot.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

No one hit the jackpot on Monday. Those winning numbers were 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60, and the Powerball was 25.

One ticket purchased in Kentucky had all 5 numbers but not the Powerball, and included the Power Play, making that ticket worth $2 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball tickets cost $2 and another $1 for Power Play, which could multiply winnings up to 5 times. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts