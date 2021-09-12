Pregnant woman shot in head, killed at her baby shower in Harlem

Police responded to calls of a woman shot at West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 1:15 a.m.
According to police, officers found a 31-year-old Shanice Young with a gunshot wound to the head, unconscious and unresponsive.
They say the woman was pregnant and was shot at her baby shower.
EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals in Harlem, where she was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
