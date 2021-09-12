Pregnant woman shot in head, killed at her baby shower in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11007048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inside Rikers Island, there's an increase in violence, and it's not just attacks amongst inmates. Assaults against corrections officers are up by 23%.

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- A pregnant woman was killed after she was shot in the head at her baby shower in Harlem Sunday morning.Police responded to calls of a woman shot at West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 1:15 a.m.According to police, officers found a 31-year-old Shanice Young with a gunshot wound to the head, unconscious and unresponsive.They say the woman was pregnant and was shot at her baby shower.EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals in Harlem, where she was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made at this time.The investigation is ongoing.----------