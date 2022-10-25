Pregnant woman sitting in an SUV shot and wounded in Washington Heights

The woman's boyfriend, who was the driver, got into a dispute with up to five men.

Two women, apparent unintended targets, were shot Tuesday in separate incidents. Janice Yu has new information on each case.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg while sitting in an SUV in Washington Heights, the second woman to be struck within hours by unintended gunfire.

The victim, who is reported to be about eight months pregnant, was shot while sitting in the front passenger seat of a Honda SUV on West 165th Street at around 9 p.m. Monday.

The woman's boyfriend, who was the driver, got into a dispute with up to five men he knew as they two were going to a nearby Wendy's restaurant.

A member of the group open fire at the boyfriend. The boyfriend was not injured, but the bullet hit the woman in the leg.

She was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. Both she and her unborn child are expected to survive.

The five men fled westbound on West 165th Street. No arrests were immediately made.

About five hours earlier, a 70-year-old woman was shot in the leg as two men argued in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. She was also not the intended target.

The two men were arguing in front of 1443 Fulton Street at around 2:10 p.m. when one opened fire, hitting the woman in the left thigh.

The suspect fled on a blue moped heading northbound on Tompkins Avenue. No arrests were made in that shooting, either.

