How Biden's possible restrictions on migrants could impact New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President Joe Biden could soon place new restrictions on asylum seekers, requiring them to prove why they need to remain in the United States. Those reasons could include a medical emergency or fear of torture in their home country.

If the president moves forward with this plan to restrict asylum seekers from entering our country, it could put him at odds with his own party.

Critics say the influx of migrants - from South America, China, and other countries poses a national security risk.

In New York City, 170,000 migrants are in the system, and recently, some are making headlines for their involvement in crimes.

Most notable is the group of eight males accused of attacking two NYPD officers in Times Square in late January.

Governor Kathy Hochul was on MSNBC Tuesday night, explaining why she is heading to Washington on Thursday.

"175,000 migrants who came here, they came for a better life, they came here for a job, but our city and its resources are absolutely overwhelmed. We need a break. I'm working to get people jobs. They're here and I'm going to make them work and get them jobs, but until then, we need some relief at the border," Governor Hochul said.

City Councilman Bob Holden was vocal in his support of restrictions for asylum seekers.

"Right now we're allowing essentially anyone who says they're seeking asylum without even checking on it first," Holden said. "When you talk to the migrants and when reporters have spoken to migrants in Manhattan they say they're here to get jobs, they need money."

Mayor Eric Adams told Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview that he is cutting funding for asylum seekers by an additional 10%, which is on top of a previous 20% cut.

These cuts will take effect in the coming weeks.

