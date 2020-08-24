Election Live Updates: Trump formally nominated ahead of night 1 of RNC

The overall theme of the convention, "Honoring the Great American Story," will highlight "the promise and greatness of America" and Trump's "leadership and what he has planned for the future," a Trump campaign official said.
Each night will also have a sub-theme; on Monday, it is "Land of Promise."
Speakers on Monday:
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump, Jr.
Tanya Weinreis
TikTok sues Trump administration over US ban
TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the government's pending ban of the popular video-sharing app, the company announced Monday. The company said in a statement that the executive order announcing the ban, signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month, has the potential to strip the rights of its community "without any evidence to justify such an extreme action, and without any due process."
Trump says virus is fading
President Donald Trump says without evidence that the coronavirus is fading, a claim that he has been making for months. In the toss-up state of North Carolina, Trump spoke on a tarmac in Fletcher to several hundred cheering supporters - the majority not wearing masks - after he addressed delegates at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. Trump says the nation will "put this horrible incident coming from China behind us and we will have the vaccines very soon, but it's going to be fading, and it is starting to fade."
More than two dozen former GOP lawmakers endorse Biden on 1st day of RNC
On the first day of the GOP convention Monday, Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris picked up support from 27 former GOP members of Congress, including former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump before and after retiring in 2018 -- in the latest act of defiance from Republicans against the sitting president who represents their party.
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC, casts doubt on election integrity
The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House on Monday, and then Trump delivered a long speech in which he cast great doubt on the integrity of the election he was nominated to compete in.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.