Woman who allegedly burned pride flag outside restaurant in SOHO deemed mentally unfit for trial

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The woman who was arrested for setting fire to a pride flag outside of a restaurant in SOHO was found mentally unfit for trial.

Angelina Cando, 30, was arrested in February and charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. All of the charges were categorized as hate crimes.

Cando appeared briefly in court on Tuesday.

The flag was hanging outside a restaurant in Manhattan. It said "Make America Gay Again" on it.

The incident was caught on camera.

The fire allegedly set by Cando spread into the building and caused exterior damage. Residents were forced out, but no one was hurt.

The owners of the Little Prince restaurant replaced the flag with another five times its size.

Cando's case is adjourned until May 9 for the Manhattan District Attorney's office to review the findings.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.