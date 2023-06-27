New Yorkers take to the polls for New York City's Primary Election Day.

Primary Day in New York City: What you need to know

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Tuesday is Primary Day in New York City.

All 51 City Council seats are open in redrawn districts.

There are also judges and district attorney candidates on the ballot.

Among the races to watch: a contest featuring a member of the exonerated "Central Park Five" tops the list of 23 City Council primaries throughout the city.

In central Harlem, three Democrats are facing off to replace 9th District City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan, a first-term incumbent who announced in May she would not seek reelection after narrowly winning the seat in 2021. Vying to replace her are state Assembly members Inez Dickens and Al Taylor and criminal justice reform activist Yusef Salaam, who was one of five men convicted and later exonerated in the "Central Park Jogger" rape case.

As with all New York City Council races this year, this election will use a ranked-choice voting system, in which voters may rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, the lowest vote-getter is dropped, with those votes reallocated to voters' next-highest choices.

New York City Council terms are normally for four years, but because of a quirk in the New York City charter, the City Council races in 2021 and 2023 year are for two-year terms only. The election to four-year City Council terms will resume in 2025.

In the Bronx, incumbent District Attorney Darcel Clark seeks a third term. She faces a challenge from criminal defense and civil rights attorney Tess Cohen. In Queens, incumbent Melinda Katz seeks a second term as district attorney. The three-way primary also includes public defender Devian Daniels and former judge and former deputy police commissioner George Grasso. Both Clark and Katz are the first women to hold those positions.

As an off-year primary election, turnout is expected to be low.

Polls close at 9 p.m.

(Information from the Associated Press)

