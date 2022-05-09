NY Attorney General Letitia James expected to announce support of right to abortion amendment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11829392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There have been big crowds of pro-choice demonstrators all weekend.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- While some states are working to strengthen their laws against abortion, in New York, Attorney General Letitia James is expected to announce the support of a constitutional amendment to ensure the right to abortion.There were several protests over the weekend, including in Brooklyn where demonstrators gathered for a Mother's Day rally for Roe.This as the issue will go to the Senate floor this week, where advocates hope to codify abortion rights into federal law.It's in response to the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft signaling the high court is poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling.Senator Charles Schumer will hold a vote Wednesday on legislation to codify abortion so Americans know where lawmakers stand."We're not going to let a bunch of extreme Supreme Court justices or extreme right win politicians take away the rights of 100 million American women," he said. "Women across America would suffer irreparable damage and harm to their rights, their health, and their dignity if this decision becomes law."This week is being called the Week of Action where pro-choice advocates are having demonstrations.----------