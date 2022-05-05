7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side: Property tax nightmare for NJ homeowner

By
EMBED <>More Videos

7 On Your Side: Property tax nightmare for NJ homeowner

CLIFFSIDE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's any homeowner's nightmare: you pay your mortgage on time every month, relying on your servicer to pay your property taxes and insurance in full, on time.

But what happens when one of the country's largest mortgage companies simply doesn't pay and blows you off for months?

"For me, it was very frustrating," Mohamad Hussein said. "I felt hopeless to be honest."

Hussein, a first-time homeowner, was freaking out. His tax bill was so tardy his town sent a threat that his home could wind up on a tax sale list.

"'Unpaid delinquent taxes are subject to tax sale.' That was scary," Hussein said. "You're like, wait, am I going to lose my house?"

More 7 On Your Side | Warning about sugar substitute that could be fatal to dogs
EMBED More News Videos

There is a consumer warning for pet owners about a sugar substitute called Xylitol that is harmless for humans but can be fatal to dogs.


The tax bill for his property is more than $2,600. It should've been paid last February by his mortgage company, HomePoint.

"I was struggling," he said. "I was telling people at work, 'I don't know what to do.'"

The ultra-modern Cliffside Park house was bought off-market at full asking price last year during the pandemic, before it was even built.

"We fell in love with it," Hussein said. "We fell in love with the location. We fell in love with this house."

The four-story stunner sits side by side with another home, and both properties share the same block and lot. But when paying his taxes, HomePoint didn't put in a third number called the qualifier.

"The qualifier was the part that they were missing," he said.

This isn't new, and Hussein harangued HomePoint after it didn't pay his November taxes either.

"They didn't pay until December 11," he said.

Hussein was charged more than $240 in late fees.

"I sent like six emails and over 15 calls, and I couldn't get anywhere," he said. "They kept telling me, 'Oh, we're investigating.'"

More 7 On Your Side | Mayor goes to bat for high school teams banned from using home field
EMBED More News Videos

After a 7 On Your Side report, New York City Mayor Eric Adams went to bat for high school baseball teams banned from using their home fields.


He even tweeted HomePoint, which got him nowhere. Then he learned their homeowner's insurance was unpaid too.

"I wasn't covered for 30 days," he said.

So 7 On Your Side got in touch with HomePoint, and contacted Hussein right away -- explaining the reason for their error and saying it wouldn't adversely affect his monthly mortgage payments or most importantly his credit report.

Within 24 hours, HomePoint paid off his first two quarterly property tax payments, along with more than $300 in late fees.

"Thank you, I really appreciate it," Hussein said. "You guys resolved it so quickly. You should start charging."

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecliffside parkmortgages7 on your sideproperty taxes
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side warns of sugar substitute that could be fatal to dogs
Mayor goes to bat for high school teams banned from using home field
Bronx lady gets $17K gas bill to heat vacant apartment in the summer
Ghost Guns: Eyewitness News Investigation
TOP STORIES
Man confesses to Queens murder, called victim a 'witch': NYPD
NYPD officer stabbed, suspect wielding 16-inch knife shot in Brooklyn
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
LIVE | The Countdown
NY teen allegedly threatens student with knife, hits person with car
Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences
AccuWeather: Rain returns
Show More
Mom who underwent new treatment for rare illness reunites with doctors
2 fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; 3 suspects sought
New program to assist sex assault victims at Babylon High School
NYC, emergency agencies prepare for another active hurricane season
Students design, build and install solar panels in NYC program
More TOP STORIES News