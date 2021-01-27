Protest in front of Brooklyn NYPD precinct turns violent, 4 arrested

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people have been arrested after a protest turned violent in front of an NYPD precinct in Brooklyn.

Video from social media appears to show police moving a large crowd away from the 71st precinct in Crown Heights Tuesday night before it turned violent.

The protest apparently stemmed from a different rally that started at the Barclays Center.

Charges are pending against three men and one woman.

ALSO READ: NYPD officer shot in back during confrontation with suspect in Bronx

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york cityarrestprotestnypd
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cop stable after being shot in back in NYC; suspect in custody
LaGuardia no longer like '3rd world country' years after Biden comment
Cuomo to lift some restrictions as feds address vax supplies
AccuWeather: Early flakes and drizzle
COVID Live Updates: Eli Lilly says its drug can cut hospitalizations by 70%
Woman killed after bathroom appliance malfunctions, creating CO
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
Show More
Nurse runs critical service for MTA's own workers during COVID-19
1 man injured in Queens shooting: Police
NY congressman target of threatening texts from CA man
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Search underway for missing NJ college student
More TOP STORIES News