CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four people have been arrested after a protest turned violent in front of an NYPD precinct in Brooklyn.
Video from social media appears to show police moving a large crowd away from the 71st precinct in Crown Heights Tuesday night before it turned violent.
The protest apparently stemmed from a different rally that started at the Barclays Center.
Charges are pending against three men and one woman.
ALSO READ: NYPD officer shot in back during confrontation with suspect in Bronx
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Protest in front of Brooklyn NYPD precinct turns violent, 4 arrested
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More