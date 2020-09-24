Would you try pumpkin spice mac & cheese?

Kraft Dinner is rolling out Mac & Cheese in a pumpkin-spiced variety for people in Canada.
Those who want to give it a taste must sign up on a waiting list at PumpkinSpiceKD.com.
Yes, there's a waiting list.
One thousand lucky people will receive this special, limited edition of Kraft Mac & Cheese complete with a pumpkin-spiced flavor booster and a cinnamon topping.
They'll also get a personalized mug with their name misspelled to enjoy their meal.
The new product is the innovation of Canada's Rethink, which ran a Heinz Ketchup puzzle campaign during the pandemic to help raise money for Feeding America.
