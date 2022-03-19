Shooting at Queens bar injures 2 off-duty correction officers

Shots rang out at around 1:30 a.m. outside the Showtime Bar and Lounge on 101 Avenue in South Richmond Hill.
Police said the suspect was involved in a dispute inside the bar and was escorted out by bouncers.
He came back a short time later with a gun and shot at the bar from the outside.
The correction officers, one man and one woman, were inside when they were struck and it appears they were not the intended targets.
The 32-year-old woman was shot in the foot and the 31-year-old man was hit in the hand.
Both correction officers were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to be okay.
The suspect fled the scene and police are searching for him.
Attribute to Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis A. Molina released a statement:
Two of our officers were shot early this morning while off-duty, and they are both in stable condition. We are praying for their speedy recovery, and we will do all that we can to ensure that our members of service receive the support they need and that justice is served.
