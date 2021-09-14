NYPD officer injured in domestic incident, husband in custody after allegedly firing at police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11016901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police released video of a violent attack at a Brooklyn subway station.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- An off-duty female officer was injured after her husband allegedly fired shots at police and barricaded himself inside their Queens home.It began inside a home on 133rd Avenue in Ozone Park around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.The woman called 911, telling the operator, "He pulled a gun on me. He will shoot." She also told the 911 operator there were guns in the house.Officers then called the Emergency Services Unit for backup.NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said that while officers attempted to continue the dialogue, the suspect fired several shots at officers.At that point, the female off-duty officer jumped out of the second floor window and suffered what he believed to be a broken leg. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Officers returned fire and the suspect went back inside the window.It was at that time, the suspect's brother arrived to the scene and hostage negotiation officers were able to get him to aid in their efforts.The suspect then voluntarily came to the door and surrendered.He suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to a local hospital.Harrison credited Detective Brenda Reddick for bringing the incident to a peaceful conclusion."It felt really good, honestly it felt really good, although there was someone that did get shot, no one lost their life, and that's what is most important," Detective Reddick said.Harrison added that it's tough when cases hit home for them."It's not easy, unfortunately we respond to a host of domestics throughout the city. Very rarely do we get one of our own, but it's great work by all the men and women that were involved and responded to this location," he said.The NYPD said they believe the guns involved in the incident belonged to the off-duty officer."Once again it is still preliminary, we are still trying to find out what firearms were involved and used, but right now it does look like our off-duty police officer's service revolver," Harrison said.Charges are pending against the suspect.----------