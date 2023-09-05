Firefighters battle flames at Department of Transportation warehouse in Queens

WILLETS POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a New York City Department of Transportation building in Queens on Monday.

FDNY officials say the three-alarm fire started at NYC DOT Harper Street Plant, a warehouse and maintenance space located at 32-11 Harper Street in Willets Point.

Approximately 40 units and 150 fire and EMS personnel are at the scene.

Firefighters are battling flames on the roof.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.