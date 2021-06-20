2 officers injured while taking accident report on Cross Island Parkway

The incident happened near Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village.
Police say two police vehicles then responded to help the injured officers, arriving on the northbound lane.
When they exited their vehicle to assist, another motorist hit those parked police vehicles, according to authorities.
The police vehicles were empty when it happened.
The two officers from the original incident went to Manhasset Hospital with minor injuries.
One civilian from the original accident is in critical but stable condition.
The crashes are under investigation.
