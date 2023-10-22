Officers salute beloved Queens crossing guard fatally struck by dump truck

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- There was a salute on Saturday to a crossing guard who was struck and killed by a dump truck in Queens.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban formed a line with other police officers as the body of Krystyna Naprawa was transferred.

Naprawa was killed on Friday at Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in Woodhaven.

She worked as a crossing guard for 13 years.

Police charged the driver who struck her with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban released a statement Friday and said the department is in mourning for the woman who dedicated her life to protecting the most vulnerable.

"Every school day, parents in the 102nd Precinct put their children's lives in SCG Naprawa's hands - and every day, she was there to keep them safe. This morning was no different, and SCG Naprawa's loss is a tragic reminder of the very real dangers our school crossing guards face in the performance of their duty. But despite these risks, she chose to put the safety of others above her own. And today, our hearts are heavy as we honor SCG Naprawa's service and never forget her unwavering commitment to her community. Please keep her family and loved ones in your prayers."

District Council 37 issued the following statement, saying Naprawa was the third crossing guard hit in the city in the past several months:

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating loss of School Crossing Guard Krystyna Naprawa, who was struck and killed by a vehicle this morning while on duty in Queens in the 102nd Precinct. Krystyna has been a member of DC 37 Local 372 since she joined the City of New York's crossing guard ranks in 2010. These heroes put their lives on the line for our kids and neighborhoods every day, and today's tragedy makes that stark fact unavoidable. This is the third guard struck by a vehicle in just a matter of months- anything over zero is unacceptable. We will continue pushing the City to fill vacant positions and increase funding that prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of our School Crossing Guards and those they serve."

Port Authority PBA President Frank Conti also issued a statement on Friday.

"The members of the Port Authority PBA are shocked and saddened by the line-of-duty death of NYPD School Crossing Guard Krystyna Naprawa, mother of Port Authority Police Officer Tomasz Naprawa. NYPDSCG Naprawa was a precious member of the PAPD family. I thank the NYPD for their caring and concern for the Naprawa and PAPD families," Conti said in the statement.

