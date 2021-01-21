Man dies after becoming trapped in burning home in Rosedale, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9797681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A man died in a fatal fire that tore through a home in Rosedale, Queens.The 56-year-old resident was trapped in his home on 148th Avenue that went up in flames at around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.He was pronounced dead at the scene.A neighbor said he could hear the man trying to fight the fire, and that the man's dog survived.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------