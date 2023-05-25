Resident critically injured, 5 firefighters hurt in Astoria house fire

Video shows the building engulfed in flames and an eyewitness says he saw flames shooting from the windows. Derick Waller reports.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- One resident was critically injured and a handful of firefighters were hurt in a Queens house fire.

Officials say flames broke out just before 1 a.m. Thursday, in a home near 24th Street and 23rd Avenue.

A 70 year old resident of that home was pulled from the fire and rushed to Mount Sinai Queens in critical condition, authorities said.

Five firefighters were taken to the hospital to be checked out for what officials say were minor injuries.

Video shows the building engulfed in flames and an eyewitness says he saw flames shooting from the windows.

"I live halfway down the block across the alleyway. I was in my office when I smelled smoke. I thought my house was on fire. So I went downstairs to investigate and I could see, I went to the alleyway and I could see flames flickering in the distance," Ray Keilman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

