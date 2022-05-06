Two people hurt after a house fire in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Two people were hurt in a fire inside a house in Queens Friday morning.

The flames broke out in a single-family home on 109th Street in Corona around 9:30 a.m.

Responders determined that the blaze was located on the second floor of the house, and it was extinguished before 10 a.m.

Two civilian patients were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

It's not clear what sparked the fire, but authorities say lithium batteries were found at the scene.

HazMat units were called to collect the batteries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ALSO READ | Man confesses to Queens murder, called victim a 'witch' who cursed him: NYPD
EMBED More News Videos

Giuseppe Canzani, charged in a fatal shooting in Queens, reportedly said victim Anna Torres was a "witch" who had cursed him to his death. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronaqueensnew york cityhazmatfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver arrested for DUI, another on the run after deadly Bronx crash
NYC not ruling out return of mask mandates as COVID cases rise
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
Wheelchair stolen from 95-year-old man on Upper West Side
New White House press secretary has ties to NYC, Long Island
Woman heldup at gunpoint for Mercedes by 2 men in Nassau County
Show More
Man critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Man confesses to Queens murder, called victim a 'witch': NYPD
AccuWeather: Rain returns
Vote proposes largest rent hike for NYC apartments in nearly a decade
Man shot, another stabbed during violent incident in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News