WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

6 injured, including 5 firefighters, after fire tears through vacant home in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, July 14, 2023 2:16AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- At least six people were injured, including several firefighters, after a fire tore through a home undergoing construction in Queens on Thursday.

The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of the vacant home located at 75-51 195th Street in Fresh Meadows.

The home suffered a partial roof collapse during the 2-alarm fire.

Five firefighters and one civilian suffered minor injuries and were taken to Queens General Hospital.

The fire was placed under control around 7:45 p.m.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW