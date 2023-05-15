Infant dies in house fire in Jamaica, Queens

Authorities say the infant was found on the second floor of the home. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Derick Waller has details.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A one-year-old boy was killed in a house fire Sunday night in Jamaica, Queens.

Officials say flames broke out in the single-family home on 106th Avenue at around 11 p.m.

Cell phone video shows firefighters battling the blaze overnight, with raging flames shooting from the attic.

Authorities say the infant, Jason Eli, was found on the second floor of the home and was transported to the Cohen Children's Medical Center at Long Island Jewish Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors packed the street, visibly upset by the tragedy. Some of them are left homeless from this fire.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started and how the baby was tragically trapped inside.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.