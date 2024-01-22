1 killed when fire breaks out in Queens building

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A person was killed after a fire broke out at a building in South Jamaica.

The fire was reported on the second floor of a building at 120-02 Sutphin Boulevard.

Few details have been released, but firefighters were able to get the blaze under control around 8:15 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

