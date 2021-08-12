Multi-alarm fire burning in Sunnyside, Queens

Multi-alarm fire burning in Sunnyside, Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze in Queens that is now at four alarms.

The fire started in one store on 44th Street in the Sunnyside section just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday and spread to another.



Video from NewsCopter 7 overhead showed heavy smoke pouring from a building and multiple firefighting units on the scene.

This breaking news story will be updated.

