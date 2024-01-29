Brothers indicted after alleged arsenal of ghost guns, explosives and hit list found in Queens home

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Two men were indicted Monday after prosecutors say police found an arsenal of homemade guns and explosives in a Queens apartment.

Andrew and Angelo Hatziagelis, the two brothers from Astoria, are facing 130 charges, most of them for various types of weapons possession.

Police say they also found a 3D printer capable of making guns as well as a hit list during their search of the home.

Officials say the volume of homemade weapons found and the catastrophic damage the destructive devices could have caused are what may be the most troubling.

It all started with a six-month investigation into ghost guns -- or homemade, untraceable 3D printed guns-- which led to the home of the brothers.

Officials say in the home the brothers shared with other family members, there were also homemade IEDs, assault weapons and ammunition and a hit list, which included public figures.

Authorities say the two brothers harbored a bizarre ideology that was a combination of far left and far right, very antigovernmental, but also not connected to any known terrorist network or organization.

So the question remains of what did they plan to do with all of the firepower and when did they plan to do it? All of that is still under investigation.

The brothers were allegedly making all of this at the home on 36th Avenue, right across from a Con Edison plant.

The two men could face 25 years in prison.

ALSO READ | Number of 3D-printed guns soaring in New York

It can all be made on a 3D printer, including extended magazines that can hold 30-50 bullets. Other gun parts like silencers are all untraceable. Mike Marza has the details.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.