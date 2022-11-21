Woman struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Queens

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Woodhaven, Queens.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was struck and critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in the Woodhaven section of Queens.

The 54-year-old victim was struck while crossing in the crosswalk at around 4:50 a.m. Monday.

She was hit by a grey Kia making a left turn from 91st Avenue to northbound Woodhaven Boulevard.

The Kia driver kept going northbound on Woodhaven Boulevard.

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

NewsCopter 7 was over the intersection as police diverted traffic around the scene during the morning rush hour.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

MORE NEWS | NYC Gridlock Alert 2022: Days to know this holiday season

---------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.