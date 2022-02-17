Man arrested after threatening to shoot people inside children's hospital in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11568036" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In an exclusive interview, New York City Mayor Eric Adams addresses crime that has plagued the city, and at the heart of it, Asians who are often the victims.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11567136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports from the second vigil held in as many days following the terrifying murder.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police made a series of disturbing discoveries after arresting a man who threatened to shoot up children's hospital in Queens Thursday.According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call for a man making threats inside Cohen Children's Medical Center on 76th Avenue just after 12 p.m.They say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Thomas Saxton, threatened to shoot people inside the hospital.Officers arrived on the scene and were able to obtain a description of the suspect's vehicle.A search of the car revealed two loaded, unmarked ghost guns.Police then took Saxton into custody at the hospital.However, a search of the suspect's home led to an even more disturbing discovery.Police found a slew of weapons including: 9 ghost handguns, four shotguns, two rifles, two bulletproof vests, 50 extended magazines and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.Saxton has been charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of ammunition, menacing, harassment, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.----------