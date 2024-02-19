At least 3 civilians, 1 firefighter hurt in Queens house fire

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- At least three civilians and a firefighter were injured in a smoky house fire in Queens on Monday.

The fire was reported at 62-53 60th Road near Fresh Pond Road and Mount Olivet Crescent before noon.

Crews responded to the flames on the second and third floors of the home.

Officials say three civilians suffered minor injuries and at least one firefighter was checked out for a minor injury.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated with more information.

